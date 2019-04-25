JANICE GENEVA JENKINS COX

SANFORD — Janice Geneva Jenkins Cox, 75, died surrounded in God's beauty of a warm spring day in Sanford on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Janice is survived by her daughter Karen Paige Cox and grandson Liam Crowley of Charlottesville, Virginia; her daughter Kimberly Gennell White and husband Phillip B. White of Greenville, North Carolina and her grandchildren Julia White of Hampton, Virginia, Jacob White of Greenville and Isiah White, U.S. Army, a sister Margaret Payne, a nephew Bill Payne, wife Shana and children Elizabeth and Benjamin Payne of Rockingham and special friend O. Dowe Smith of Sanford. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Geneva Jenkins; brothers, Jerry and Dale Keith Jenkins of Rockingham; and granddaughter Corban White of Orange, California.

The funeral will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27 at Miller-Boles Funeral Home in Sanford. Burial will be at Buffalo Cemetery immediately following the service. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, April 26 at Miller-Boles Funeral Home in Sanford.

