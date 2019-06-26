Janice Glenn (1949 - 2019)
Service Information
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
McClendon Funeral Home
1429 Green Lake Rd
Ellerbe, NC
Obituary
JANICE GLENN

FORT LAUDERDALE — Janice Glenn, 69, a resident of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, formerly of Ellerbe, entered into eternal rest on June 20, 2019.

She was born on Sept. 21, 1949 in Bronx, New York to the parents of Charlotte Kittrell Glenn and Charles Glenn. She leaves to cherish her precious memories, her daughter Marquita Y. Glenn of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; her sisters Sharon Rush Miller, and Linda Faye Couch, both of Ellerbe, NC; and a host of relatives and friends.

A memorial service celebrating Janice's life will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 in the chapel of McClendon Funeral Home, 1429 Green Lake Rd., Ellerbe, NC.
Published in Richmond County Daily Journal from June 26 to June 27, 2019
