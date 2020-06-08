Jason Ladon Norton
JASON LADON NORTON

HAMLET — Jason Ladon Norton of Hamlet, NC passed away peacefully and surrounded by his family on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Born July 13, 1972, Jason was a star high school and college athlete. He was a beloved husband and father, and an educator and coach for many years, beginning his career as a math teacher and coach at Hamlet Junior High and later at Richmond Senior High. Jason coached football, basketball, and baseball and as a coach and mentor to his players he was a tremendous influence on countless student athletes over the course of his career. In 2015, Jason was named Athletic Director and Assistant Principal at Pine Forest High School in Fayetteville, NC.

Jason was a warrior in the face of his toughest opponent, cancer. After his diagnosis in 2017 Jason fought a courageous and inspiring battle, strengthened by the love and support of his family, friends, former players, and the community. Throughout the challenges that he faced, Jason never lost his determination and positive outlook. He was recently honored with the Stuart Scott Courage Award, and even in the face of a grim prognosis, he refused to give up.

Jason was a 1990 graduate of Richmond Senior High School and a 1995 graduate of Catawba College, where he was a four-year starter on the football team and was an All-American placekicker.

Jason is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Lauren Mosman Norton, and three sons who were his pride and joy: Alex (Bailey), who is currently stationed in Germany while serving in the United States Air Force; Kevin, a senior football player at Catawba College; and Jase, of the home. He is also survived by his father, Don Norton; sister, Ryan Norton Smith (Eric), and special nieces and nephews Erial, Eris, Ericson, and E.J.; mother- and father-in-law, Mike and Dallas Mosman, and sister-in-law, Courtney

Mosman McKeon (William). Jason also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family. He was preceded in death by his mother, Kathy Caulk Norton.

Visitation is Saturday, June 6, from 11am-7pm at Watson-King Funeral Home in Hamlet. Due to COVID-19 the family will have a private graveside service.

Memorials may be made to the Hospice Foundation of FirstHealth 150 Applecross Rd. Pinehurst, NC 28374.

Online condolences may be made at www.watson-kingfuneralhome.com Watson-King Funeral Home in Hamlet is serving the Norton family.



