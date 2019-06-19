Jean Jenkins Haltiwanger

JEAN JENKINS HALTIWANGER

ROCKINGHAM — Jean Jenkins Haltiwanger, devoted mother of Beverly Russell and Albert Haltiwanger, and mother to the late Beth Haltiwanger, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Hospice Haven in Rockingham. She was the loving grandmother to Christian Russell, Cody Haltiwanger, and Taylor Haltiwanger. Jean, also, had a very great respect, love, and appreciation for her son-in-law, Robbie Russell.

Jean was a faithful and loyal employee of Richmond Community College for sixteen years, and she loved her job; they, in return, loved her. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Rockingham. A true lady, and a woman with lots of wit and humor. She will be greatly missed.

A time to gather and remember Jean's life will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 22 at Outreach for Jesus, 440 Battley Dairy Rd., Hamlet.

Memorials may be made to Community Home Care and Hospice, 1791 E. Broad Ave., Rockingham, NC 28379 or Richmond County Hospice, 1119 US Hwy 1 N., Rockingham, NC 28379.

Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is assisting Mrs. Haltiwanger's family.
Published in Richmond County Daily Journal from June 19 to June 20, 2019
