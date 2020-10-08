1/
Jean Prevatte Norton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

JEAN PREVATTE NORTON

HAMLET — Mrs. Jean Prevatte Norton, 94, of Hamlet, went to be with her Lord, Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at First Health Moore Regional.

She was born April 30, 1926, in Hamlet, daughter of Archie Prevatte and Mallie Holiday Prevatte.

She was a member of Nebo Wesleyan Church and former Sunday school teacher and Church secretary; a dedicated Christian lady that kept a prayer chain going, always thinking of others. She was loved by all who met her and was known for her Sweet, sweet, nature!

A Graveside Service will be held at Nebo Wesleyan Church Cemetery, Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM; Burial will follow. Mask are required, as well as social distancing.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Archie Fairley Norton, Jr. and a son, Vance Norton.

Survivors include her sons, Vernon Norton of Hamlet and Rodney Norton of Kenly; grandchildren, Bryan Norton of Salisbury, Scotty Norton of Laurinburg, Chris Norton of Hamlet, Stacy Bender of Walnut Cove, Joy Comstock of Kenly and Amy Tatum of Hamlet; twelve great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

Memorials may be made in her memory to: Gideon's International, P.O. Box 931, Hamlet, NC 28345 or Nebo Wesleyan Church, 1812 Airport Road, Hamlet, NC 28345.

Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Norton Family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Richmond County Daily Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory
214 Mcdonald Ave
Hamlet, NC 28345
(910) 582-0133
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved