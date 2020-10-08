JEAN PREVATTE NORTON

HAMLET — Mrs. Jean Prevatte Norton, 94, of Hamlet, went to be with her Lord, Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at First Health Moore Regional.

She was born April 30, 1926, in Hamlet, daughter of Archie Prevatte and Mallie Holiday Prevatte.

She was a member of Nebo Wesleyan Church and former Sunday school teacher and Church secretary; a dedicated Christian lady that kept a prayer chain going, always thinking of others. She was loved by all who met her and was known for her Sweet, sweet, nature!

A Graveside Service will be held at Nebo Wesleyan Church Cemetery, Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM; Burial will follow. Mask are required, as well as social distancing.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Archie Fairley Norton, Jr. and a son, Vance Norton.

Survivors include her sons, Vernon Norton of Hamlet and Rodney Norton of Kenly; grandchildren, Bryan Norton of Salisbury, Scotty Norton of Laurinburg, Chris Norton of Hamlet, Stacy Bender of Walnut Cove, Joy Comstock of Kenly and Amy Tatum of Hamlet; twelve great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

Memorials may be made in her memory to: Gideon's International, P.O. Box 931, Hamlet, NC 28345 or Nebo Wesleyan Church, 1812 Airport Road, Hamlet, NC 28345.

Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Norton Family.