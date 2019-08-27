ROCKINGHAM — Mrs. Jean S. Moss, 86, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019 at Hospice Haven.

She was born March 18, 1933, daughter of the late Ernest and Fannie Clark Smith.

Mrs. Moss was a charter member of Freedom Baptist Church. She taught Sunday School for many years. She was a past member and president of Women's Aglow. She was actively involved in the Women's Prison Ministry. Mrs. Moss was a devoted and beloved wife, mother, and grandmother.

Services will be conducted 1:00 pm Thursday, August 29th at Freedom Baptist Church with Rev. Ronnie McLean and Rev. Alex Perakis officiating with interment to follow at Richmond Memorial Park. The family will have visitation to see friends Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 pm at Watson – King Funeral Home in Rockingham and other times at the home.

Mrs. Moss is survived by her husband, William Leroy Moss, Sr.; children, Lynn Allen and husband Joe of Orlando, FL, and William Leroy Moss, Jr. and Lisa Moss Nicoletti and husband Steve, all of Rockingham; grandchildren, Jennifer Allen Yanowitz and husband Zev of Winter Springs, FL, Amanda Allen Collins and husband Nolan of Astoria, NY, Steven Nicoletti of Rockingham and Kristie Nicoletti Hughes and husband Brandon, all of Rockingham; great grandchildren, Garrett Hughes, Gavin Hughes, Karson Yanowitz, and Willamina Yanowitz; and a sister, Lee Hust of Smithfield, VA. Mrs. Moss was preceded in death by a sister, Doris Potter.

Memorials may be made to Richmond County Hospice, 1119 US Hwy 1 N., Rockingham, NC or Freedom Baptist Church, 987 US Hwy 1 N., Rockingham, NC 28379.

Those wishing to send condolences online may visit www.watson-kingfuneralhome.com