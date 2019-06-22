JEANNINE E. FISHER

KINGS MOUNTAIN — Jeannine E. Fisher, 86, of Kings Mountain passed away on June 16, 2019 at Testa Family Hospice House in Kings Mountain.

She was born in Richmond County, to the late Winfred Bruce Easterling and Mildred Terry Easterling and was preceded in death by her husband of 8 years, Caleb A. Fisher. Jeannine was a member of Grace United Methodist Church where she was very active. She served as a Sunday School Teacher, church organist and choir director. She was also a bible study teacher in the community for many years. Jeannine retired from Kings Mountain District Schools where she taught Bible and History. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and making blankets for the NIC Unit at Caromont Hospital. Jeannine enjoyed reading, especially her bible and one of the highlights of her life was being able to visit the Holy Land. She was a dedicated Christian, mother and friend who will be missed by everyone who knew and loved her.

SURVIVORS: Daughters, Nelda Fisher and Myra Fisher, both of Kings Mountain.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: 3 p.m. Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Grace United Methodist Church with Reverends Julie Roberts, Tom Jolly and Mike Harrill officiating.

VISITATION: There will be a gathering of friends immediately following the service in the Fellowship Hall.

MEMORIALS: Grace United Methodist Church at PO Box 1403, Kings Mountain, NC 28086 or Hospice of Cleveland County at 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.

ARRANGEMENTS: Harris Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Kings Mountain.