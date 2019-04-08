JEFF NORTON

Gaffney, S.C. — Jeffrey Lynn Norton, 62, of Gaffney, South Carolina went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at his home.

Born in Rockingham, he was the son of the late Ernest Lester Norton and Gladys Gibson Norton and step-son of Peggy Brown Norton of Hamlet and the husband of Beverly Harris Norton. He was a graduate of Richmond Senior High School and Methodist College. He was an avid North Carolina Tarheels fan and loved to travel, especially to the Caribbean. Mr. Norton was the Office and Service Manager for Fox Pools and a member of Rehoboth Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon.

In addition to his wife, also surviving are a son, Charles Michael Norton of Gaffney; a daughter, Jessica Lynn Norton of Gaffney; a sister, Leslie Norton Singletary (Jeff) of Oak Island; a sister-in-law, Lauren Harris Cantrell; four nephews, Chris Bradley, Chase Bradley, John David Harris (Jamie) and William Cantrell; a niece, Stephanie Harris Luton (Joey); and three great-nephews, Jackson Harris, Tucker Harris and Graham Bradley. Mr. Norton was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Michael Norton; and two brothers-in-law, Steve Harris and David Cantrell.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Rehoboth Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 3 p.m. at the church with Reverend Ralph Brown and Reverend Bob White officiating. Interment will be in Rehoboth Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rehoboth Baptist Church, 110 Rehoboth Road, Gaffney, SC, 29340 or , Cherokee County Unit, 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC, 29615.

The family will be at the residence.