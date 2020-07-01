JENNIE RUTH LAMPLEY ROSCOE

ROCKINGHAM — Jennie Ruth Lampley Roscoe, 91, formerly of Rockingham, passed away Tuesday, July 1, 2020 at Quail Haven Healthcare in Pinehurst.

Mrs. Roscoe was born July 27, 1928 in Richmond County, a daughter of the late Noah and Mary Strickland Lampley. She was a longtime member of East Rockingham Free Will Baptist Church where she sang in the choir and was a member of the Women's Auxillary. She had retired from Richmond Yarns. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Thomas "WT" Roscoe and infant daughter, Mary Katherine Roscoe.

Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, John and Katie Roscoe; grandson, Jack Roscoe and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be at 10 am Friday at Eastside Cemetery with Rev. Johnny Johnson officiating.

Memorials may be made to East Rockingham Free Will Baptist Church or to the Free Will Baptist Children's Home.