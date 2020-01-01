JENNIFER PAIGE OUTLAW

ROCKINGHAM — Jennifer Paige Outlaw,26, of Rockingham passed away Monday, December 30, 2019. She was born January 18, 1993 in Richmond County, a daughter of Jack and Tina Norton Outlaw.

She was preceded death by her great grandparents Jack and Evelyn Outlaw and Thurman Norton.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, January 3, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Watson-King Funeral Home Chapel in Rockingham with Rev. Jack Lee officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Rock of Ages Church Cemetery.

Surviving; A son, Axel Outlaw of the home; Her parents, Jack and Tina Outlaw of Rockingham; Great grandmother, Mary Short of Rockingham; A sister, Jodi Outlaw Harding of Ellerbe.

The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6-8 P.M. at Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham. Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is serving the Outlaw family.