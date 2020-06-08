JERMAINE RAYSHARD STROMAN
RICHMOND, Va. — Jermaine Rayshard Stroman, 30, of Richmond, Virginia formerly of Rockingham passed away in Richmond Virginia. A Graveside Service is Scheduled for Monday, June 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Church of God of Prophecy House of Prayer Cemetery, 373 McIntyre Rd. Ellerbe, NC 28338 in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines. A Public Viewing is scheduled for Sunday, June 7, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Published in Richmond County Daily Journal from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.