JERRY ALAN SNEAD

ROCKINGHAM — Mr. Jerry Alan Snead, 67, passed away peacefully at home June 4, 2019, after an ongoing illness.

He was born June 10, 1951, in Rockingham. He joins his mother, Alice Snead, his father, H.D. Snead, and his brothers Danny and Tommy Snead in heaven. Jerry is survived by his wife, Anne Snead of Rockingham; sons, Adam and Jimbo of Myrtle Beach; daughter, Alicia of Blackshear, Georgia; grandson, Jake, granddaughters, Jamesy, Isabel, Allie, Jubilee, and former wife Susan of Blackshear.

Jerry, also known as " Smiley," is recognized as an all around athlete having excelled at baseball, golf, and billiards. He loved his family dearly and was known as a man of few words with a generous loving heart.

Jerry's memorial service will be held on at 7 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019 at Roberdel Baptist Church , 1118 Richmond Rd, Rockingham, NC 28379. McNeil Funeral Home is serving the family.