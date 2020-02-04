JERRY W. CARNLEY

HAMLET — Jerry W. Carnley, 67, of Hamlet passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Morrison Manor in Laurinburg. He was born March 9, 1952 in Sampson, Alabama a son of the late Macon and Annie Bell Wise Carnley.

He was preceded in death by a brother Otis Carnley and a sister Jeanette Sisson.

Jerry was semi-retired from JHE where worked alongside of his brother Bill. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and spending time with family and friends. He was an exceptional husband and father.

Funeral services will be conducted 12:00 P.M. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Watson-King Funeral Home Chapel in Hamlet with Bobby King officiating. Burial will follow in the Carnley Cemetery.

Surviving, His wife Connie Carnley of the home; his children, Jeri Ann Terry of Hamlet, Sherry Scruggs of SC, Lora Cummings of MI and Daniel Carnley of Hamlet; Sisters, Dorothy Gilley, Jackie King and Sue Poff all of FL; A brother, Michael Bill Carnley of FL; Thirteen grandchildren and Nineteen great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Friday, February 7, 2020 from 10:30-12:00 prior to the service in the chapel.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105. Watson-King Funeral Home in Hamlet is serving the Carnley family.