MT. GILEAD — Jimmie (Jim) Rogers Alderman, age 80, of Woodrun passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, Pinehurst.

Services will be private.

Jim was born August 15, 1939 in Stokes County, North Carolina. He was a son of the late Ernest and Polly Rogers Alderman. He was a U.S. Army veteran. He had a career in the construction industry. Jim loved to fish, enjoyed his cats and dogs and feeding the ducks and deer.

He is survived by his wife of thirty years, Karen Alderman and his stepdaughter, Mary Davis of the home; one daughter, Lisa Allen (Mitch) of Tobaccoville, NC; four sons, Kevin Alderman (Jennie) of Smyrna, TN, Kelly Alderman (Nancy) of Moneta, VA, David Alderman (Angie) of Troy and Danny Alderman (Tanna) also of Troy; one brother, Will Alderman; eleven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister, Becky Alderman.

