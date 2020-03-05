JIMMY EVERETTE STEEN

BENNETTSVILLE — Jimmy Everette Steen, 73, of 120 Prevatt Chapel Road, Bennettsville, SC, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by his family.

He was born September 4, 1946, in Marlboro County, SC, son of Ellison Jerry Steen and Ruby Grant Steen.

Jimmy worked as a mechanic for Clark Equipment, was in the National Guard for six years and also previously owned his own roofing company, Steen Roofing. Jimmy and his two sisters had a close bond ; they were there with him daily caring for him, until the very end.

Visitation will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Joy Free Will Baptist Church from 6:00-8:00 pm.

The Funeral will be Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Joy Free Will Baptist Church at 2:00 pm with Pastor June Grant and Mr. Gerald Mabe officiating.

Burial will follow at Grant-Steen Cemetery, Bennettsville, SC

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Betty Jean Grant Steen; brother, Tommy Steen; and sister, Linda Steen.

Survivors include, daughters, Beth Butler of the home, Edie Williams (Sean) of Rockingham and Linda Steen of Rockingham; son, Bradley Wayne Steen of Hamlet; sisters, Treva Hewitt (Tony) of Bennettsville, SC and Nancy Butler (Wayne) of Rockingham; sister-in-law, Wanda Steen of Hamlet and ; ex-wife, Doris Ann Steen of Hamlet; nine grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.

Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Steen Family.