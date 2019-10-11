JIMMY R. TAYLOR, SR.

ROCKINGHAM — Jimmy Ray Taylor, Sr. 84, passed away at Hospice Haven Friday, October 11, 2019, following a period of declining health. A native of Pilot Mtn., NC, he was born January 2, 1935, a son of the late Emory Stephen and Minnie Cook Taylor.

Jimmy was a self-employed building contractor and known for his expertise as a cabinet maker. In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening with his tractor, fishing, camping, and traveling whenever possible. He attended Cordova Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Stubbs Taylor; children: Jimmy Taylor, Jr. of Candler, NC, Jerry Driggers (Doug) of Wallace, SC, Sara Taylor Lewis (Joel) of Chesterfield, SC, Donald Taylor (Elizabeth) of Rockingham, Janet Norton of Aynor, SC and Brenda Bennett (Jim) of Bennettsville, SC, Mica Romanchock (Kirk) of Elizabeth City, NC and Traci Roscoe (Beverley) of Summerfield, NC; two brothers, Boyd Taylor of Tarboro and Rex Taylor (Jean) of Rockingham; two sisters, Audrey White of Rockingham and Doris Morrison of Warner Robins, GA; plus 14 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren, and his beloved little dog, Lucy Lou.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a daughter, Katherine Diane Taylor; 5 brothers: Robert, Dan, Moyer, Ted and Ned Taylor; and one sister, Nancy Taylor.

A memorial service will be conducted at 12:00 PM Monday, October 14, at Cordova Baptist Church officiated by Pastor Doug Anderson and Rev. Landis Lancaster. The family will receive friends from 11:00 until 11:45 at the church and at other times at the home. A private interment will be held later.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Cordova Baptist Church, PO Box 160, Cordova, NC 28330, or to Richmond County Hospice, 1119 N. US Hwy 1, Rockingham, NC 28379.

Carter Funeral Home is serving the Taylor family.