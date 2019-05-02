JOHN HOGAN

ROCKINGHAM — Mr. John Clifford Hogan, Jr., 69, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Hospice Haven in Rockingham. He was born Feb. 2, 1950 in Montgomery County, son of the late John and Myrtle Harris Hogan.

Mr. Hogan was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. He was a Head Line Mechanic and retired with thirty seven years of service from Sara Lee and Leggs Hosiery Plants. He was an avid fisherman.

A service to celebrate John's life will be conducted 6 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Perry Comer and Rev. Butch Park officiating. The family will have visitation to see friends at 5 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

Mr. Hogan is survived by his wife of forty nine years, Jessie Cooper Hogan; a daughter, Melissa H. Rhode of Albemarle; and two sons, John C. Hogan, III of Mint Hill and Harry " Rocky" C. Hogan and wife Misty of Wadesboro; eight grandchildren, three great grandchildren; and a sister, Kay Hogan of Chapeau, Canada.

Memorials may be made to Richmond County Hospice , 1119 US Hwy 1 N., Rockingham, NC 28379.

Watson – King Funeral Home in Rockingham is assisting the Hogan Family.