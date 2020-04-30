JOHN DAVID EVANSROCKINGHAM — John David "J.D." Evans, 87, of Rockingham, passed away Wednesday April 29, 2020 at his home. JD was born August 25, 1932 in Richmond County, a son of the late JJ and Ruth Derick Evans. He had served his country in the US Navy and retired from the US Air Force. He also retired from CSX Railroad and was a co-founder of Custom Monument Company in Rockingham. He was a member of Ledbetter United Methodist Church and enjoyed fishing. Surviving are his wife of 65 years, Jewell Hudson Evans; children, Eric Evans (Sandra) and Patrick Evans (Dena); grandsons, John and Matthew Evans; 6 great grandchildren and sisters, Pricilla Simmons and Dorothy Smith. Private graveside services will be held at Bear Branch Cemetery.



