JOHN FRANCIS EICHORN

BURNSVILLE — John Francis Eichorn, JD, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. A native of Newton, MA, he was the eldest son of the late Dr. John Rahl and Frances M. Kaiser Eichorn. John held an undergraduate degree in history from Boston College and a Juris Doctorate degree from Emory University School of Law. He also completed post graduate studies in history at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. John began his career in 1976 with the Social Security Office of Hearings and Appeals in Charlotte. In 1986 he moved to private practice in Hamlet and Rockingham, NC. John retired to Burnsville in 2015 after many years of practice, both civil and criminal law, but primarily involving Social Security and VA Disability claims. His most important achievements were being a loving husband, father and an amazing Grandpa.

Ham radio operation and amateur photography were avid interests for John from high school on. He held an Extra Ham license and was certified by the FCC as a VEC. John was an active participant in the Mayland Amateur Radio Club and the Richmond County Amateur Radio Club. He loved attending visual and performing art events, and good Eastern North Carolina barbecue was his passion. John was previously active as a tutor with the Asheville Literacy Council adult program and as a volunteer with the Parkway Playhouse.

Surviving are his wife of 43 years: Gayla Cooper Eichorn of Burnsville; his son: John Charles Eichorn and wife, Brandi and granddaughters: Finnley and Harper of Roswell, GA; brothers: Fredrick Eichorn and wife, Mary, of Dorchester, MA, Stephen Eichorn and wife, Margaret Sano, and nieces: Sarah, Elizabeth and Katherine of Westerly, RI, Gary Eichorn of Westerly, RI, Phillip Eichorn and wife, Jenny, and nieces: Emma and Juliette; and, nephew: Matthew of Herne Bay, Kent, UK.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 12 Noon Saturday, November 2, 2019, at St. James Catholic Church, 1018 W. Hamlet Avenue, Hamlet, NC. Father Jean Pierre will officiate. A visitation will follow the service.

A Memorial Service will be held at 12 Noon, Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 20 Summit Street, Burnsville. Father Fred Werth will officiate. Interment will be in the McIntosh Cemetery in Burnsville.

Donations may be made to Yancey County EMS, P. O. Box 1036, Burnsville, NC 28714, or Mayland Amateur Radio Club, 10 South Mitchell Avenue, Suite B, Bakersville, NC 28705.

Holcombe Brothers Funeral Home is assisting the Eichorn family.