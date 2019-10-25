JOHN GEE

ROCKINGHAM — SFC John Wesley Gee, US Army Retired, 90, of Rockingham, completed his earthly service on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

John was born October 11, 1929 in Richmond County, a son of the late Gilbert Clinton and Blanche Forbes Gee. He faithfully served his country in the US Army, retiring after 20 years of service. Following his military career, he embarked on a maritime career as a maritime captain, that included supplying Oil Rigs in the Gulf of Mexico and shrimping. He often said "If you put me on the water I know what I am doing". His love of the water and boating evolved into his building a boat from Red Wing plans in his basement, using wood from trees he had cut and planed. Once the boat was finished and out of the basement, he sailed down the Pee Dee River from Cheraw to the Intercoastal Waterway. He was an active member of Mt Olive Baptist Church where his love of woodworking was put to good use with several projects at the church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Geneva McDuffie, Katherine Quick, Dale Sellers, Virginia Everhart, Robert Gee and Marion Gee.

Surviving are his wife of 20 years, Virginia Watts Russell-Gee, his canine companion GiGi and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 2pm Monday, October 28, 2019 at Mt Olive Baptist Church with Rev. Dan Main, Rev. Delane Burris and Rev. Dr. Thomas A. Bland, Jr. officiating. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Richmond County Memorial Park.

The family will greet friends from 12:45 – 1:45 pm Monday at the church and at other times at the home.

To his caretakers, Vicki Covington, Christina Wall, Mary Lopez, Darlene Covington, and Alicia Terry, to the staff of Richmond County Hospice, FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital and FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital – Richmond Campus and Richmond County Home Health, we deeply appreciate your kindness, caring and compassion extended during the last several months.

Memorials may be made to Mt Olive Baptist Church, 596 Washington St. Ext, Rockingham, NC 28379 or to Richmond County Hospice, 1119 US Hwy 1 N, Rockingham, NC 28379.