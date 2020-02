JOHN HARRINGTON

ROCKINGHAM — John Harrington, age 76, of Rockingham NC, passed February 19, 2020 at his residence. Visitation, Thurs. February 27, 2020 Nelson Funeral Home Chapel from 12-6pm and Family Hour 7-8pm, Funeral: 1pm, Fri., February 28, 2020 at St Stephens Missionary Baptist Church.

Nelson Funeral Home of Rockingham is serving the family.