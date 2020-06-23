JOHN HEYWARD AUTRY IV

HAMLET — John "Johnny" Heyward Autry IV left his earthly home for his Heavenly home surrounded by his family on June 21st, 2020. He spent his Father's Day with his earthly and Heavenly Father.

Johnny was born on October 10th, 1947 in Hamlet, NC. He served as a Sargent during The Vietnam War with the 82nd Airborne Division and 75th Rangers during which he received The Bronze Star Medal and The Purple Heart. Johnny was a lifetime member of The AM Vets Post 316 in which he volunteered in many events. Johnny started his business, Trinity Straw and Trucking Company in 1988, which he ran and operated until he passed. Johnny dedicated his life to the Lord on August 12th, 1980. He was a faithful member of Southwood P.H. Church where he served as an Elder. Johnny had a giving spirit, he always put others before himself and he loved to witness to others about Jesus.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 11:00 A.m. at Southwood Pentecostal Holiness Church with Rev. Randy Guerry officiating with where social distancing will be encouraged. A private family entombment service will be held at Richmond Memorial Park Mausoleum with military honors.

Johnny was preceded in death by his parents, John Heyward Autry III and Martha Jane Freeman Autry. He is survived by his wife and helpmate of forty four years, Carolyn "Cookie," Stevens Autry, of Hamlet; a son, Jeff Linton(Nancy) of Hamlet; Daughters, Kimberly Autry of Hamlet, Krystal Autry(Zeb) of Hamlet, Faith Autry of Rockingham; A sister, Deborah Jean Autry-Dunlap (Robert) of Hamlet; Nieces and nephew; Montana, Savannah, and John Robert Dunlap of Hamlet; Grandchildren, Caroline Linton Ulisnik (Daniel)

of Hampstead, Jonathan Autry Taylor(Morgan) of Rockingham, Harley "Nicki," Linton of Rockingham, Jeffrey Linton of Rockingham, Kyleigh Edwards of Hamlet, and Kenlee Autry of Rockingham and one Great grandchild, Teagan Taylor.

There will be a public viewing Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 1-5 P.M. at Watson-King Funeral Home in Hamlet.

Memorials may be made to AM Vets Post 316 in C/O of John Patrick 304 Freeman Mill Rd. Hamlet, NC 28345.

Isaiah 40:31 But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.

Watson-King Funeral Home in Hamlet is serving the Autry family.