JOHN HUBERT SPIVEY

BELMONT — John Hubert Spivey, 72, of Belmont died on May 24, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. He was born April 27, 1947 in Rockingham to the late Ernest Jones Spivey and Jewell Carroll Spivey.

He is survived by his "bride" of 40 years, Dixie, son Andy, and granddaughters Jewell and Mary-Catherine; brother Mitchell and his wife Danell; and sister Sharon Davis and husband Lowell. He adored spending time with his two dogs, Deacon and Lily.

John played tight end for the mighty Rockingham High School Rockets football team, which won the state championship in his senior year. He received a Bachelors degree from Wake Forest University in 1969, where he was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. After serving in the US Army Reserves, he coached football at Rockingham High School.

John owned Metrographics printing company for 24 years and then went on to co-found Lightning X Products with his son Andy, where they distribute life-saving equipment to first responders. With his natural entrepreneurial acumen he grew both businesses to become extremely successful.

An avid golfer, John loved Carolina Golf Club and his many friends there. He served on various committees and was on the Board when the golf course was renovated in 2008. He also was chairman of the Golf Committee.

John never met a stranger, and accumulated hundreds of friends from all walks of life. He never refused a request to help a person in need. He was a mentor to many individuals who considered him a second father. John was a great story teller, and loved to tell tall tales about his adventures as a younger man. He really loved rock and roll music and he fostered Andy's passion for becoming a musician.

Dixie and Andy would like to thank his friends, family, and employees for their never-ending love and support of John, especially during his illnesses.

A Celebration of John's life will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 1at Carolina Golf Club, located at 2415 Old Steele Creek Rd. in Charlotte. Dress is casual. Come to hear and share stories about this man's amazing life.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Humane Society of Charlotte, 2700 Toomey Ave., Charlotte, NC 28203 or The Friedland Foundation Fund, 220 N. Tryon St., Charlotte, NC 28202.

Carolina Mortuary Service and Cremation is assisting the Spivey family.