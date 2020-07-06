JOHN JAY TURNER

HAMLET — John Jay Turner, 68, of Hamlet, passed away, Sunday, July 5, 2020, at his residence.

He was born in Hamlet, August 8, 1951, son of William and Myrtle Rogers Turner.

John was a truck driver for several years for Wal-Mart. He was a happy-go-lucky man that was always willing to help others. His favorite pastime was sitting on his porch in his rocking chair.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a grandchild, Tosha Odom.

Survivors include his wife, Judy Turner of the home; sons, John J. Turner, Jr. of Rockingham, Rodney Odom (Kellie), Bill Odom, Charles Odom and Daryl Albright (Crystal) all of Hamlet; brothers, Charles Turner (Lauren), Raymond Turner (Linda), Jason Turner (Vickie) and Ted Turner all of Rockingham and Erik Turner (Marie) of Hamlet; sister, Carol Carpenter (Larry) of Wadesboro; eight grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

All Services will be private.

Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Turner family.