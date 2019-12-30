JOHN MARTIN PAGE

SEVEN LAKES — John Martin "Mart" Page, 57, passed away surrounded by his loving family on December 27, 2019, at UNC Chapel Hill. Mart was born in Rockingham on December 20, 1962, to Eleanor Webb and the late John Thomas Page. He was a graduate of Richmond Senior High and Campbell University, where he was a member of the rugby team.

After graduation Mart returned to Richmond County to join Richmond Savings and Loan in the same building in which his father and grandfather practiced law, later becoming an insurance and investment consultant.

Mart will forever be remembered for his love for people and his love for life. Growing up on Lake Tillery, he lived for perfect summer weather, was an excellent skier and boat master, and believed in never missing a sunset. Mart never turned down an opportunity to experience something new, enjoying skydiving, scuba diving, deep sea fishing, and flying in military aircraft with the ESGR.

Mart believed his greatest accomplishment was being a father, instilling in his children a love for the marvels of science and nature. His innate ability to nurture and teach will live on through them.

A service to celebrate Mart's life will be conducted 1:00 pm Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Rockingham and visitation will follow the service at the church.

Surviving are his mother, Eleanor Webb Page; sister Ginny Page of Myrtle Beach, SC; children, Jordan Page Fortune and husband Aaron of Rockingham; Ryan Altman Page and wife Skylar of Willow Spring; John Cameron Page of Raleigh and their mother Tracey Altman Page. Also surviving is his companion, Nikki Eteo of Seven Lakes and her children Claire High and Bailey Outen.

Watson - King Funeral Home in Rockingham is assisting the Page family.