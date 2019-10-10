JOHN THOMAS PAGE, JR.

ROCKINGHAM — John Thomas Page, Jr, 95, passed away on October 10, 2019, at Richmond County Hospice Haven surrounded by his loving family.

He attended Campbell and Wake Forest Universities until leaving to serve with the United States Navy in World War II.

John served on a submarine in the Pacific during the war and was witness to the signing of the Peace Treaty. He was part of the crew that recovered a secret Japanese submarine and returned it to the U.S. for research.

After his service, he graduated from law school at Duke University, then entering the FBI where he served in Washington, D.C., New York, Maine, and Boston. He later returned to Rockingham where he joined his father's law firm and served the community of Richmond County for the rest of his fifty- year career. He served selflessly on many committees and boards throughout his long life.

He was a loving, devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He spent many happy days skiing on Lake Tillery until he was in his 80's. He will be remembered for his quick wit, integrity, and sense of responsibility to serve. Many thought of him as the epitome of a true Southern gentleman.

A service to celebrate John's life will be conducted 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 12th at First United Methodist Church in Rockingham with Rev. Allen Bingham officiating. The family will have a time to visit friends following the service at the church.

John was the son of the late John Thomas and Della Page, and was preceded in death by his brothers Talmadge and Jackie Page. Surviving are his wife, Eleanor Webb Page; daughter, Ginny Page; son, John Martin Page; granddaughter, Jordan Fortune and husband, Aaron; grandsons, Cameron Page, Ryan Page and wife Skylar. Also surviving are niece, Debra and husband, John Reynolds and nephew, Dawson Page and wife, Tina.

Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, PO Box 637, Rockingham, NC 28380 or Richmond County Hospice, 1119 Hwy 1 N., Rockingham, NC 28379.

Watson – King Funeral Home in Rockingham is assisting the Page family.