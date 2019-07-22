ROCKINGHAM — John Thomas Payne, 79, of Cumberland Drive, Rockingham, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Wake Forest Medical Center, Winston Salem.

He was born in Waynesboro, VA., July 1, 1940, son of Sylvester J. Payne and Rosa McLendon Payne.

Mr. Payne attended The Church of God of Prophecy, Hamlet, and retired from the Richmond County Daily Journal with 25 years of service.

A Visitation will be held at the home, 719 Cumberland Circle, Rockingham, on Sunday, July 21, from 12:00-6:00 pm.

On Monday, July 22, 2019, from 1:00-2:00 pm the Visitation will be held at The Church of God of Prophecy, Hamlet.

The Funeral will begin at 2:00 pm in the church with Pastor Steve Crews and Tony Clewis officiating. Entombment will follow in Richmond Memorial Park Mausoleum, Rockingham.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy Smith Payne of the home; daughters, Terri Payne Clewis (Tony) of Hamlet and Kimberly Payne LeBerth (Greg) of Rockingham; sisters, Patricia McLoughlin of Greenville, SC, Jackie Berry of Staunton, VA and Tammy Cash of Greenville, VA; brothers, Harry Payne and Howard Payne both of Waynesboro, VA; four grandchildren, Eric Clewis, Stephanie Clewis Puckett, Zachary LeBerth and Jacob LeBerth; and two great grandchildren, Carter Brown and Nathan Clewis.

Memorials may be made to The Church of God of Prophecy, 615 Cheraw Road, Hamlet, NC 28345.

Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family of Mr. Payne.