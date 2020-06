JOHN WALL

HIGH POINT — MR. JOHN WALL, 71, OF HIGH POINT, NC PASSED ON THUR. JUNE 6, 2020 AT HIGH POINT MEDICAL CENTER.

THERE WILL BE A PUBLIC VIEW ON FRI. FROM 1- 6PM AT MCNEILL FUNERAL HOME.

A GRAVESIDE SERVICE WILL BE CONDUCTED ON SAT. AT STELLY'S TABERNACLE AME ZION CH. AT 1PM.