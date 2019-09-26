JOHN WALTER QUICK

ROCKINGHAM — John Walter Quick, 100, of Rockingham, passed away at his residence, Wednesday, September 25, 2019.

He was born September 2, 1919, in Richmond County, son of Ebbie Quick and Susanne Guinn Quick.

He was a member of Nebo Wesleyan Church, a veteran of US Army during WWII and a former route salesman for Pepsi-Cola.

His Visitation will be Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Harrington Funeral Home from 6:00-8:00 pm

The Funeral will be held at Harrington Funeral Home, Sunday, September 29, 2019, at 2:00 PM, with Rev. Jeff Collins and Rev. Jamie English officiating. Burial will follow at Nebo Wesleyan Church Cemetery.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ruby English Quick; son, John Allen Quick; five brothers; and four sisters.

He is survived by his sons, John Quick, Jr. of Rockingham and Danny C. Quick of Hamlet; brother, Lauder "Billy Boy" Quick of Hamlet; nine grandchildren; many great- grandchildren ; and many great-great- grandchildren.

Harrington Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Quick Family.