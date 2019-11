JOHN WESLEY THOMAS III

ROCKINGHAM — John Wesley Thomas, III passed away Thursday November 7, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday November 11, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church in Rockingham.

Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. before the service on Monday at the church.

Burial will follow with full military honors at Eastside cemetery.

Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is assisting the Thomas family.