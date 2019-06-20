JOHN WILLIAM FIELDS, JR.

HAMLET — John William "Billy" Fields, Jr., age 73 of Hamlet passed away, Tuesday, June 18, 2019.

Billy was born September 18, 1945 in Scotland County, son of the late John William Fields, Sr. and Evelyn Ward Fields. He proudly served in the United States Army Reserves and the National Guard. He spent many years working in the textile business and went on to retire from P.T.I. Transportation. He served as a member of Hyland Pines Free Will Baptist Church. He enjoyed traveling, learning history along the way, was an avid golfer and enjoyed tinkering on cars. Billy, affectionately known as "PJ", loved spending time with his family especially with his grandchildren.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his granddaughter, Allison Butler.

Billy leaves behind his wife of 49 years, Ella Short Fields of the home; son, John William Fields, III of New Jersey, George Alan Fields of Hamlet; daughters, Audrea Laraine Fields of Rockingham, Valerie Yvonne Fields of Hamlet; his grandchildren, Adam Butler, Christopher Alan Fields, Alaina Maria Fields and great grandchild, Layne Butler, along with many loving friends.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Richard Boles Funeral Service Chapel with burial following in Hillside Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on prior to the service on Saturday from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

