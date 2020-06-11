John Willie Quick
HAMLET — Mr. John Willie Quick, 61, of Hamlet, NC formerly of Scotland County passed on Monday, June 8, 2020 at First Health Moore Regional Hospital. A Graveside Service is scheduled for Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 1pm at Lincoln Memorial Park, Rockingham, NC in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines. A Public Viewing will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 12 until 3pm at Nelson Funeral Services, Rockingham, NC.



