JOHN WILLIE QUICK
HAMLET — Mr. John Willie Quick, 61, of Hamlet, NC formerly of Scotland County passed on Monday, June 8, 2020 at First Health Moore Regional Hospital. A Graveside Service is scheduled for Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 1pm at Lincoln Memorial Park, Rockingham, NC in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines. A Public Viewing will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 12 until 3pm at Nelson Funeral Services, Rockingham, NC.
Published in Richmond County Daily Journal from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.