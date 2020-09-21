1/1
Johnny Dean Herrick
JOHNNY DEAN HERRICK

ROCKINGHAM — Mr. Johnny Dean Herrick of Rockingham died Saturday, September 19, 2020 at his home.

He is survived by two daughters, Kaitlinn Herrick of Hamlet and Emma Herrick of Rockingham. Two sisters Wendy Coward and Catherine Herrick of Rockingham.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday Sept. 22nd at SouthSide Freewill Baptist Church in Ellerbe at 1pm. A private memorial will start at 2pm for immediate family. Family ask that visitors please respect all COVID- 19 Guidelines at this time.



Published in Richmond County Daily Journal from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
