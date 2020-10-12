JOHNSIE PATE ATKINSON

HAMLET — Johnsie Pate Atkinson, 84, of Hamlet passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 at Richmond Co. Hospice Haven. She was born August 11, 1936 in Richmond County, a daughter of the late Charles Baxley and Cora Lee Steen Pate.

Johnsie graduated from Hamlet High School and retired from Georgia-Pacific and then went on to work in the family car business with her beloved husband Jep. She was affectionally known as Memaw to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She and Jep shared a love of English Bulldogs and traveled and showed their pets for years. Johnsie had a positive attitude and a great sense of humor that was contagious to all who were near her, even people she had just met. Playing cards with her friends was a favorite activity as were travels to casinos with family and friends. She loved all sports, especially Panthers Football, UNC-Chapel Hill basketball and Richmond Raider football. She was known for growing beautiful flowers using her favorite technique of "ignoring them". Above all, family was her biggest pride and joy and she loved us all dearly.

She was preceded in death by her husband William Jessup "Jep" Atkinson, a sister Mae Pate Clark and brothers Jack Pate, Ed Pate and Clarence Pate.

A private family graveside service was held Monday, October 12, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Richmond Co. Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel with Rev. Butch Farrah officiating.

Surviving her children, Joy McGugan (Duncan) of Lumberton, Julie King (Delma) of Rockingham and Jay Atkinson (Mark) of Belmont; Grandchildren, Tina Sugg (Wayne), DJ (Kelly) King, Hanna McGugan and Will McGugan (Karen); Great grandchildren, Kinley Andrews, Porter Sugg, Peyton Sugg, Macie King, Lexie King, Clay McGugan and Catherine McGugan.

Memorials may be made to Richmond Co. Hospice, 1119 US Hwy. #1 N Rockingham, NC 28379.

