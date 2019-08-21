HAMLET — Joseph David Robinson (Joe), 60, of Hamlet, NC, passed away unexpectedly at his home on August 19th, 2019.

Joe was a great man with a giant heart who loved God and cared for his family, his community, and his country. He believed that every life had a purpose and took the time to make everyone feel important. He served in the US Marine Corps and was an active member of the Marine Corps League Department of NC serving as Chaplain, Honor Guard, and volunteering for Toys for Tots.

His love for his country started as a young boy when he was a Boy Scout, ultimately being promoted to Eagle Scout. He was a witness to everyone he met and a testament to what God can do with one life. He served God in church as a Sunday School Teacher and Deacon. He valued the time he spent with his parents as a Gideon and continued to serve after their deaths. He wanted to make sure everybody had access to the Word of God.

Joe wore many hats throughout his career but most enjoyed his 22 years of service as a US Postal carrier. At his retirement in June 2019, citizens on his route shared, through laughter and tears, how much they would miss Joe's daily talks, prayers, and support. He was recently appointed as a City Councilman in Hamlet and had plans to run in the next election. He truly wanted to be a part in continuing Hamlet's history and beauty. He shared a special bond with his brothers and sisters, creating and preserving his family's memories. He was in charge of planning the annual James-Robinson Family Reunion.

Joe married the love of his life on March 25th, 1989, and on the 25th of every month, he wished her "Happy Anniversary." Every morning, he woke her with a kiss and said, "Hello Beautiful, I love you!" Together, they built a family full of love, joy, compassion, and Christian values. They were intentional about their Bible study and prayer time, studying the scriptures in depth together. He possessed immense wisdom and knowledge of God and delighted in sharing his passionate love for God with his family through Biblical conversations. Joe cherished the many spontaneous trips with his wife and loved playing with and mentoring his grandchildren who called him, "TA TA." He kept them spoiled! Joe was the anchor of the family, and everyone depended on his advice knowing he would have the answer to every problem.

He was preceded in death by his father Archie Lee Robinson, Sr, his mother Annie Hucks Robinson, and his brother Archie Lee Robinson, Jr, (Al). He is survived by his wife, Terri Caulder Robinson, with whom he lovingly shared the last 32 years of his life. He is also survived by children Misty Gibson (Brent) of Hamlet, Corey Wilson (Kristi) of Rockingham, Nikki Gibson (Chad) of Willow Spring, Stephen Robinson of Charlotte, and Johonnah Brady (Tim) of Hamlet. He enjoyed spending his days with his grandchildren Ashlynn, Ethan, and Brynn Gibson; Dustin Asbell (Casey), Jaden Wilson, and Drake Asbell; Corbin, Daegan, and Sullivan Gibson; Penelope, Annalynn, Hawthorn, and Jensen Brady; and great-grandchild Mason Asbell. He leaves behind siblings Polly Williams of Hamlet, Ricky Robinson (Connie) of Lavonia, GA, Jack Robinson (Cindy) of Hamlet, and Julie Standridge (Joe) of Hamlet.

Visitation will be held Sunday, August 25th, from 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm at King's Gate Church, Hamlet NC, with the service immediately after. Interment will follow in the Clark Family Cemetery on Freeman Mill Road in Hamlet, NC. All who loved Joe can visit at other times at the family home at 405 Marlboro Street, Hamlet, NC.

The family would like to share some words of wisdom from Joe. It was found in a letter he wrote in 2005 as he reflected on the tragic and senseless death of a young boy. He questioned the purpose of the young man's life and untimely death. He asked, "Has this boy helped others? Has it helped others live a better life?" As he continued, he said, "I see there is a purpose in my life from your death. I'm going to try to make the most of my life by doing good to others and to teach my children and grandchildren to enjoy life. Use what you have and what you are given to make a positive impact in the lives of others and always be grateful for what you have."

Joe was promoted with excellence. He will be sorely missed.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Joe's memory to: Hamlet City Hall Attn: Councilman Joe Robinson Memorial Fund , P.O. Box 1229, Hamlet NC 28345 for City Lake Beautification Fund

Harrington Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Robinson Family. Online condolences may be made at www.harringtonfuneralhome.com