Joseph Delano "Joe" McCormick
JOE DELANO MCCORMICK

ELLERBE — Joseph Delano "Joe" McCormick, 75, of Ellerbe, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020 at his home.

Mr. McCormick was born July 4, 1945 in Richmond County, a son of the late John W. and Laura Jane Talbert McCormick. He was a member of Ellerbe First Baptist Church and the Rod and Gun Club. He had worked with Clark Equipment Co, Richmond Yarns and had retired from Sealed Air Corporation. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Bill, Herbert, Marion, Frank, Doran and John McCormick, Lucille Faircloth, Peggy Webb and Agnes Treece Williams.

Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Sherrie Williams McCormick; children, Shelley McCormick and Scott McCormick (Brandy); grandchildren Hayley and Carley McCormick; brothers, Max, Robert, and Jerry McCormick and sister, Louise Lucas.

The family will greet friends at the home from 2:00 – 9:00 pm Wednesday, July 8 and Thursday, July 9. Due to COVID-19 services will be held privately.



Published in Richmond County Daily Journal from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
