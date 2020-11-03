JOSEPH JOHN CESNICK VIII

ROCKINGHAM — Joseph "Joe" John Cesnick VIII, 54, completed his earthly journey Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at his home in Rockingham following a 3-year battle with cancer. A native of Erie, PA, he was born September 8, 1966, the son of Janet Bradley, who survives, and the late Joseph John Cesnick VII.

After graduation from high school, Joe served honorably with the United States Army. For the past 30 years, he has been a valued employee of Plastek Industries. He transferred to Richmond County 10 years ago for the purpose of assisting with the start-up of the company's Hamlet facility. His recreational activities usually involved something related to the outdoors such as hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Teresa Isaac Cesnick of the home; three daughters: Kristina Cesnick of Erie, PA, Melissa Mack and Amanda Dean (Donovan) both of Rockingham; four grandchildren: Joseph Burton, Teresa Cesnick, Kaylee Cesnick and Mia Dean; three siblings: David Cesnick (Beth), Chris Cesnick (Bettie Jo) and Kim Lonbordozzi (Brad), all of Erie.

In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Mark Cesnick.

A private family service will be conducted at a future date. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Plastek Industries and the Prichak family for their support throughout the family's struggles.

Carter Funeral Home is serving the Cesnick family.