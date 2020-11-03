1/
JOSEPH JOHN CESNICK VIII
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOSEPH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

JOSEPH JOHN CESNICK VIII

ROCKINGHAM — Joseph "Joe" John Cesnick VIII, 54, completed his earthly journey Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at his home in Rockingham following a 3-year battle with cancer. A native of Erie, PA, he was born September 8, 1966, the son of Janet Bradley, who survives, and the late Joseph John Cesnick VII.

After graduation from high school, Joe served honorably with the United States Army. For the past 30 years, he has been a valued employee of Plastek Industries. He transferred to Richmond County 10 years ago for the purpose of assisting with the start-up of the company's Hamlet facility. His recreational activities usually involved something related to the outdoors such as hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Teresa Isaac Cesnick of the home; three daughters: Kristina Cesnick of Erie, PA, Melissa Mack and Amanda Dean (Donovan) both of Rockingham; four grandchildren: Joseph Burton, Teresa Cesnick, Kaylee Cesnick and Mia Dean; three siblings: David Cesnick (Beth), Chris Cesnick (Bettie Jo) and Kim Lonbordozzi (Brad), all of Erie.

In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Mark Cesnick.

A private family service will be conducted at a future date. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Plastek Industries and the Prichak family for their support throughout the family's struggles.

Carter Funeral Home is serving the Cesnick family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Richmond County Daily Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carter Funeral Home Colonial Chapel - Rockingham
705 S. Caroline St.
Rockingham, NC 28379
(910) 895-4422
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved