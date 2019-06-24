JOSEPH LEE HILL

ELLERBE — Joseph Lee Hill, 77, completed his earthly journey at his home in Ellerbe Friday evening, June 21, 2019.

He was born April 16, 1942, a son of the late Maynard Martin Hill and Ester Anderson Hill. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Shirley "JoAnn" Stutts Hill, who died Oct. 21, 2018, and a brother, Robert A. "Bob" Hill.

Mr. Hill retired from RJR in Winston-Salem after 38 years of dedicated service where he had worked as a machine mechanic. He attended McLean Presbyterian Church in Ellerbe. One of the pleasures he enjoyed was riding motorcycles.

He leaves behind three sons: Conley Hill (Kelly) and Andy Hill, both of Ellerbe, and Jason Hill (Doug Woods) of Winston-Salem; four grandchildren: Carley Hill, Kailey Hill (Chad Marion), Heather Hill (Justin Webster) and Miranda Tolbert; three great grandchildren; Maximus, Memphis and Levi; two brothers, Kenneth Hill (Doris) and Lowell Hill (Frances), both of Ellerbe; and three sisters: Jewell Weatherly (Hamp) of Ellerbe, Kathleen Carter (Dwight) of Cary and Glenda Allen (Steve) of Rockingham.

The family received friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, June 24 at Carter Funeral Home in Ellerbe. The funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Funeral Chapel with Rev. Jamie Smith officiating. Following the service, Mr. Hill will be laid to rest beside his wife in the Ellerbe Cemetery.

Carter Funeral Home is serving the Hill family.