Joseph Paul Morin
JOSEPH PAUL MORIN

ROCKINGHAM — Joseph Paul Morin, 86, of Rockingham, departed this life on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Hospice Haven in Rockingham.

Mr. Morin was born September 9, 1933 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, a son of the late Henry C. and Minnie Catherine Lockhart Morin. He had served his country in the US Navy . He was a member of St. James Catholic Church and a very active member of the Knights of Columbus.

Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Gail Grant Morin; daughters, Betty Ann Maxey (Doug) of Rockingham and Mary B. Morin of the home; a sister, Joy DiMaggio of California and many faithful friends and family.

The family will hold a private graveside service at Ellerbe Cemetery.



Published in Richmond County Daily Journal from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
