JOSEPH V. WARNER

ROCKINGHAM — Joseph V. "Joe" Warner, 86, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020 at his home. He was born October 14, 1933 in Richmond County, a son of the late Arlie E. and Alma G. Webb Warner.

Joe served in US Navy and was a member of Roberdell United Methodist Church. He worked for Rockingham Police for ten years before joining the Richmond Co. Sheriff's Office where he worked for 2o years.

He was preceded in death by two sisters Doris Warner Criscoe and Arlene Warner Russell.

Due to COVID-19 a private graveside service will be held this week at Eastside Cemetery.

Surviving, His wife of 60 years Frances Outen Warner; Two daughters, Sherry Lynn Warner of Lake Tillery and Nancy Jo Warner Campbell(Mike) of Little River, SC; Grandson, Matthew Joel Smith (Magen) of Albermarle, NC; Grandaughter, Allison Warner Campbell of Wilmington, NC; Great grandchildren Tyson Smith, Cora Smith and Millie Smith all of Albermarle, NC; Numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Richmond Co. Hospice, 1119 Hwy. #1 N. Rockingham, NC 28379.

Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is serving the Warner family.