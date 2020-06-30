JOYCE MCKENZIE SMITH

ROCKINGHAM — Joyce McKenzie Smith, 93, of Rockingham, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital – Richmond Campus.

Mrs. Smith was born June 27, 1927 in Richmond County, the daughter of the late William M. "Bill" and Nassie Sheppard McKenzie. She was a longtime member of Glenwood United Methodist Church and had retired as Bookkeeper for St. James Catholic Church. She had also been employed with Hamlet Federal Credit Union and Southern National Bank. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Lin Smith, a son, Ken Smith and a brother, Keith McKenzie.

Surviving are her daughter, Lynette Smith Diggs (Sonny) of Rockingham; special friend, Gene Kanipe, grandchildren, Jenny Melton (Rob) and Jeff Diggs (Wendy); great-grandchildren, Sierra Sadler (Jay), Andrea Verde and Josh Diggs (Ruth); great great-grandchildren, Delilah, Jase and Meric Sadler, Kai and Quinn Braddock; special grands, Zach and Haley Parker and Landon, Jeremiah and Payton Lytle.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00pm Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Richmond County Memorial Park with Rev. Joel Perry officiating.