JUANITA MCNEILL

Marston — Juanita Smith McNeill, 95, of Marston passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019 at her home. She was born April 20, 1924 in Richmond County, daughter of the late Claude and Casey Chriscoe Smith.

Mrs. McNeill was a life long member of Marston Baptist Church, where she was the secretary and treasurer for many years. She was the manager and bookkeeper at Kays' Dress Shop in Rockingham from 1953 to 2001. She was a godly woman, elegant and talented, who was dedicated to her church, work, and family.

Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 a.m. December 27th at Marston Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Jim Ritter officiating. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum of Richmond Memorial Park.

Mrs. McNeill is survived by a brother, Jimmy Smith and wife Betsy of Marston; and a number of loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by siblings, Theo Smith, Ralph Smith, Eloise Eatman, Lavada Jordan, Albert Smith, and Claude Smith, Jr.

Memorials may be made to Marston Baptist Church, 2361 US Hwy 1 N., Marston, NC 28363.

Watson - King Funeral Home in Rockingham is assisting Mrs. McNeill's family.