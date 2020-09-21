1/1
Judy Gibson Terry
JUDY GIBSON TERRY

HAMLET — Judy Gibson Terry, 70, of Boyd Lake Road, Hamlet, passed away, Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Hospice Haven.

She was born October 7, 1949, in Anson County, daughter of Charles McRae Gibson and Eleanor Wilma Burr Gibson.

She was a member of Cameronian Presbyterian Church and a former supervisor at Sara Lee Hosiery. Judy was a sweet, gentle soul; the Rock of her family. She loved her grandchildren! Her favorite things were Christmas, usually putting up several trees, The beach and camping. She will leave a void that can never be replaced!

A private graveside will be held at Marks Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery, with Pastor Chris Hawks officiating. Burial will follow. Due to Covid-19 face mask and social distancing is required.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Milton H. Terry, Jr. , who passed in May 16, 2020; and grandson, Trey Chance.

Survivors include her children, Kelley T. Bohman (Travis) of Hamlet, Kimberly Sherrill (Scott) of Rock Hill, SC, Kevin Dwayne Terry (Jeri) of Hamlet and Angela Chance of Laurel Hill; sister, Sherry Gardner of Rockingham; nine grandchildren, Jolie & Rylie Bohman, Catelyn Taylor (Spanky), Blake & Bryson Sherrill, Kannon, Sophia & Saylor Terry; and great-grandchild, Creed Taylor.

The Family will be at the home of her daughter, Kelley Bohman, 680 Marks Creek Church Road, Hamlet

Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Terry Family.



Published in Richmond County Daily Journal from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory
214 Mcdonald Ave
Hamlet, NC 28345
(910) 582-0133
