MAYODAN – After surviving cancer three times, Judy Lee Odom Greene, 59, left her earthly home to be with her Lord, Wednesday, August 14, 2019.

The family will receive friends from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019, at Colonial Funeral Home followed by funeral services at 7 p.m. Also, a visitation will be held beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 17 at Highland Acres Church of God, (715 Hwy 74 E. Rockingham, NC) with funeral services following at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in the Richmond Memorial Park, Hwy 74, Rockingham, NC.

Mrs. Greene was born in Richmond County on September 13, 1959. She was a faithful pastor's wife serving in the ministry with her husband for 24 years at the Mayodan Church of God. Judy was a Sunday school teacher who loved working in the church and doing whatever her hands found to do for the Lord.

She was preceded in death by her parents Evander Floyd (Junior) and Eunice Odom Floyd; daughter Vivian Denise Autry; Caleb Doss (Judy considered as a son); sister June Duncan and brother Jeff Floyd.

Judy is survived by her husband of 42 years, Reverend Charles Greene; sister Janice Odom Robson (Jerry), of Rockingham; many nieces and nephews and numerous friends.

Special appreciation is extended to Advance Home Care, Dr. Philip McGowen and staff at LeBauer Healthcare, Oak Ridge, Mountain Valley Hospice, and the church family of the Mayodan Church of God.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 401 Technology Lane, Mount Airy, NC 27030.

Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family.

