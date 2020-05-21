JUDY MATTHEWS ORMSBYGASTONIA — Judy Matthews Ormsby, 80, of Gastonia passed away May 20, 2020. She was born March 19, 1940 in Mecklenburg County, a daughter of the late Carl E. Matthews and Bernice Starnes Matthews. Judy grew up in Hamlet, NC and graduated from King's College in 1959. Judy was a Sales Associate at Matthews Belk for many years and enjoyed serving the community. She loved Christmas, the beach, and animals, especially her four-legged babies, Liz, Molly, and Polly. Left to cherish Judy's memory include her husband of 61 years, James Ormsby; brother, Paul E. Matthews and wife, Janice of Cleveland, TN; sister-in-law, Mary Sutherland; niece and nephews, Paul E. Matthews and wife, Tammy of Suffolk, VA, David Matthews and wife, Alicia of Signal Mountain, TN, and Ashley Matthews McCoy; and great nieces and nephews, Kaylee McCoy, Emory Matthews, Dylan Matthews, Courtney Matthews, and Joshua Matthews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Daniel A. Ormsby. The family will receive friends at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Friday, May 22, 2020. A graveside service will be held at Lakeland Memorial Park in Monroe on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 2:00 pm. The family would like to give a special thanks to Lincolnton Rehabilitation Center for their love and care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation, 4600 Park Road #250 Charlotte, NC 28209. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Ormsby family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store