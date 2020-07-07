JUDY WILSON CAGLE

ROCKINGHAM — Judy Wilson Cagle, 63, made the last of her signature bold moves on Friday, July 3, 2020, checking out on a life well lived in her Rockingham home.

Judy made her grand entrance into this world on January 29, 1957, the only child of the late Curtis and Grace Wilson. Born in a time when "children should be seen and not heard," Judy quickly decided to forgo the silence and use the exact words she wanted to use, when she wanted to use them – a personality trait that never wavered. If you have to ask yourself if you ever met Judy, you didn't, you would certainly remember.

After graduating from Appalachian State University, Judy embarked upon a career in convincing people to buy two times the advertising they thought they needed because, as she said, "half of it works, and the other half doesn't. You just don't know which is which." When she tired of that, she found her true calling: being the boss. For the past -decade (give or take a few years), Judy has owned and managed Rockingham Paint and Glass and Rockingham Fitness with David (but everyone knew who was really in charge).

Judy was a tireless animal advocate and served several terms on the board of the Richmond County Humane Society. As an active member of the business community, she volunteered extensively with the Rockingham Downtown Corporation.

She is survived by her husband, David, and her well-dressed puppy, Eunice, both of the home, and three stepchildren, Alan, Andy (Ashley) and Beth (Jeff) and nine grandchildren.

Due to COVID-19 a private graveside service will be held this week at Eastside Cemetery in Rockingham.

In lieu of flowers, and to honor Judy, raise a glass of White Zinfandel and/or consider a donation to the Richmond County Humane Society. The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Judy's good friend Lisa Ledford for her assistance during this time.

Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is serving the Cagle family.