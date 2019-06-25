GLENN DAVENPORT

HAMLET — Mr. Julian Lee "Glenn" Davenport, III, 73, of Hamlet passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at his home. He was born Aug. 2, 1945 in Richmond County, a son of the late Margie and J. L. "Pete" Davenport Jr.

Glenn was a member of First Baptist Church in Hamlet. He was retired with CSX Railroad, where he was a conductor. He was a member and past chairman of the United Transportation Union, American Legion Post 49, and Hamlet Masonic Lodge #532.

Glenn was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine, in 2012. He is survived by a son, Ken Davenport and wife Ginger of Rockingham; a daughter, Pam Satterfield and husband Cory of Rockingham; grandchildren, Dylan Davenport, Taylor Satterfield, Ashton Davenport, and Katie Satterfield; a sister, Patsy McCrary and husband Bobby of Hamlet; a brother, Tommy Davenport and wife Sherri of Hamlet; brother-in-laws, Larry Price and wife Linda of Charlotte and Don Price and wife Debbie of Rockingham; a sister-in-law, Kay Hunt and husband Pete of Hamlet; a number of nieces and nephews; and a lifelong friend, Ruby Hunter.

A service to celebrate Glenn's life will be conducted 12 p.m. Thursday, June 27 at First Baptist Church in Hamlet with the Rev. Dr. Allison Farrah officiating and interment following at Richmond Memorial Park.

The family will have visitation from 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. prior to the service at the church and other times at the home.

Memorials may be made to Richmond County Hospice, 1119 US Hwy 1 N., Rockingham, NC 28379.

Watson-King Funeral Home in Hamlet is assisting the Davenport family.