KARL BULLARD

HAMLET — Karl "Eric" Bullard, age 51 of Hamlet went to his Heavenly home on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

Eric was born December 18, 1968 in Guilford County, North Carolina, son of Linda Quick Crosby and the late James Bullard. He worked many years for Auto Zone. He was an amazing daddy to his two amazing daughters. He enjoyed being silly with his girls, loved piling them in his truck to go down back roads looking for deer tracks. His greatest joy was just spending time with each of them and having their special moments together. Leah had the first eight years with her daddy before Erica came along, and Erica was his buddy who loved to go fishing with her daddy. Eric was a kind, giving man, a great friend, and family man who would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. He will be truly missed by everyone who knew him.

Eric is survived by daughters, Leah Galbreath (Terence), Erica Louise Bullard; mother, Linda Quick Crosby; sister, Lafonda Lynn Bullard all of Hamlet. He was looking forward to being the proud Papa to a special grandchild who is on the way.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Richard Boles Funeral Service Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home, and other times at the home of his mother, Linda Crosby.

The family would like to give a special thank you to his mother, Linda; his Aunt Susan; hospice nurse, Amy Boan; along with the Hamlet Fire and Rescue Department and Hamlet Police Department for all of their special care and help.

