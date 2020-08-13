1/
Kathleen Brigman Helms
KATHLEEN BRIGMAN HELMS

HAMLET — Kathleen Brigman Helms, age 77 of Hamlet, passed away at her home on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

Funeral services to celebrate her life will be at Noon, Saturday, August 15, 2020 in the Richard Boles Funeral Service Chapel, officiated by Rev. Bob Grooms and Rev. Jamie English. Burial will follow in Brigman-Knight Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to services on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until Noon at the funeral home.

Current COVID-19 mandates require facial masks or coverings and attendance for services will be limited to family.

Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.



Published in Richmond County Daily Journal from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Richard Boles Funeral Service
13640 Andrew Jackson Hwy.
Laurinburg, NC 28352
(910) 291-0066
