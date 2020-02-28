KATHY ELAINE WITHERS

CHESAPEAKE — Kathy Withers, 63, went to be with her Lord on February 27, 2020. A native of East Rockingham, NC, she is predeceased by her parents, John K. and Carolina Paul Chavis; and son, Kristopher Michael Withers. Kathy retired as a marketing director for McDonalds and Chick-fil-A to pursue her career as "Grandmother". She was a member of Good News Baptist Church.

Kathy is survived by her husband of 45 years, Phillip L. Withers; two daughters, Jennifer Rebecca "Becky" Sandefur and Erika Lynne "Rikki" Withers and husband John Piedrahita; sister, Debbie Clevenger; and two grandsons, Ethan Paul Sandefur and Darren James Sandefur.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, Mar. 2, at 11 AM at Good News Baptist Church by Pastor Michael Asher. Burial will be in Albert G. Horton, Jr. Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk. The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel on Sunday from 4-5:30 PM. Donations in lieu of flowers to Good News Baptist Church Missions Program.